Plastic water bottles will soon be banned at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re flying in to or out of San Francisco International Airport, don’t forget to bring along your reusable water bottle!

Starting Aug. 20, all plastic water bottles will be banned at SFO, airport officials announced Friday.

This includes all airport vendors – who will no longer sell bottled water in containers that are plastic – and vending machines.

>> Click here to learn more on the SFO Approved Water Bottle List.

SFO will also transition away from single-use plastic food service ware and accessories, as well as limit when food service ware accessories are provided.

Airport officials said it’s being done to reduce the airport’s impact on the environment as well as to advance the airport’s zero waste goal.

