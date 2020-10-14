Playgrounds reopen in SF with new rules

A boys with a face mask plays at a playground closed due to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in South Central Los Angeles. California’s plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules set in place an “equity metric” that will force larger counties to control the spread of the virus in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases due to a variety of socioeconomic factors. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco outdoor playgrounds reopened Wednesday, city officials announced.

“For kids, play is serious business,” said Phil Ginsburg, General Manager, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. “It is essential to their cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. A trip to the playground relieves stress, reduces anxiety, and promotes healthy bodies and imaginations.”

Limitations are in place for safety and decreasing risk of the coronavirus.

Limited capacity (based on size of playground)

Limits on number of children using playground equipment at once

Visits limited to 30 minutes when others are around

Visitors must stay 6 feet from non-household members

Everyone above the age of 2 years old must wear facemasks

Only one adult supervising per child

“We know kids and parents have been missing playgrounds since the end of March, and I’m excited that we’re now at a place where we can safely reopen them,” said Mayor London Breed.

City officials say San Francisco has over 180 public playgrounds, and of those, 51 of them now have hand washing stations. The others already had a nearby restroom where visitors could wash their hands. The stations came from a donation by Kaiser Permanente and non-profit organization KABOOM!

Other city rules in place with the playground reopening include no eating and drinking, and active supervision from adults. The playgrounds have new signs to show the public health guidelines.

Latest Stories: