What’s changing at Oracle Park for 2021 games

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are ready to play for fans again, and are making sure the return to Oracle Park doesn’t come with more COVID-19 spread.

The team released a ‘FanSafe‘ protocol, which they say is a “commitment to the health and safety of our fans and employees as we plan for the re-opening of Oracle Park in 2021.”

The stadium has already received approval for its plan, called Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation.

“The accreditation verifies that Oracle Park implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the San Francisco Giants have implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.” San Francisco Giants

The FanSafe plan includes specialized training for the stadium staff, ensuring they can handle proper disinfection in the stands and workspaces.

The stadium is using electrostatic sprayers to disinfect areas like the park entrances, restrooms, elevators, training facilities, dining areas and other places where multiple people would gather.

The team says these sprayers can disinfect up to 54,000 square feet per hour.

To keep track of which areas have been cleaned and when, the park set up sanitation checkpoints that use a 24/7 software to show timestamps of when places have been disinfected.

Along with the enhanced sanitation protocols, the park is keeping the standard safety guidance everyone has followed since last year:

Face coverings required for everyone older than age 2 unless when actively eating and drinking, as well as social distancing signage to keep people away from each other.

Part of the social distancing efforts include changing the bag policy.

Oracle Park no longer allows backpacks or bags larger than 16″x16″x8″. People won’t be able to stuff their jackets or blankets into bags anymore — instead required to carry in hands or worn.

Guests with bags will have their own designated entry line.

The stadium is also making sure fans stay in their own ‘zones.’

It will be divided into nine Ballpark Zone, each with their own entry and exit gates, restrooms and concessions. The Giants say this will prevent cross-traffic between fans.

Instead of concession stands, hungry fans can order with an app that will provide in-seat delivery option or a pickup location in their zone. Merchandise can be ordered this way as well.