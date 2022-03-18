SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shadihia Mitchell, who was charged with murder in the killing of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita, was granted a three-week continuance before having to ender a plea, according to a KRON4 reporter who was present in court Friday.

The new time will be April 15 at 9 a.m. in Department 702 of Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin.

Mitchell appeared in court virtually. He will not be released on bail

Mitchell is one of three suspects in the shooting. One of the suspects is still at large, as KRON4 reported yesterday.