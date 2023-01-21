PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Police say that burglary took place at Rooted, located on Oak Park Boulevard. The suspect allegedly forced his way into the business and was able to take a small safe and some other small items, according to police.

(Photo courtesy of PHPD)

KRON On is streaming now

The suspect was captured on video surveillance during the crime. PHPD is asking anyone who may recognize the suspect in the photo to contact the department at 925-288-4600.

Rooted is a family-owned business that has two locations in the Bay Area, one in Walnut Creek and the second in Pleasant Hill. The family first began selling coffee at local farmer’s markets in 2013, and the business grew from there, according to the shop’s website.