Pleasant Hill high school wrestler speaks out after injury

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — An East Bay teenager’s life changed forever two years ago.

Eighteen-year-old Ryan Joseph was paralyzed during a wrestling match at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill.

Joseph addressed the crowd on Wednesday for the first time since a harrowing experience in this same gymnasium two years ago.

But all he could think of today:

“Don’t say something stupid. So I think I did that OK,” Joseph said. “I didn’t say anything too dumb.”

The College Park High School senior thanked the crowd before the wrestling dual meet Wednesday night.

Many in the audience were there the night of Jan. 10, 2018 — when hegot hurt during a match.

He broke his neck that left him motionless from the neck down.

After 22 months of rehab in Colorado, Joseph returned to school earlier this month. KRON4 was there on his first day back.

The community raised thousands of dollars for the student.

He can move his arms and is learning how to walk again.

What he’s grateful for:

“I’m surrounded by my friends so I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “You never have too many friends.”