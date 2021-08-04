Pleasant Hill home intruder shot and killed: police

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) — A person is dead after he allegedly vandalized vehicles and banged on windows to get into homes in Pleasant Hill Tuesday evening, police said.

Several people called police at about 5:46 p.m. about a person behaving erratically along Shadow Mountain Court near Camelback Road.

Officers responded and when they arrived, they and dispatchers heard gunshots, according to police.

The suspect was in the living room of a home suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he died.

Police said the involved parties and witnesses stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.