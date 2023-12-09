(BCN) — A man who authorities are seeking to arrest in Pleasant Hill opened fire at armored police vehicles from his residence where he has been holed up since Thursday night, police said early Saturday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 5 a.m., Chunliam Saechao, 40, fired several shots using a rifle and shotgun as efforts to take custody of him continued overnight at the 200 block of Cleopatra Drive.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

Police said the Central County SWAT team and crisis negotiators, who have been dispatched since late Friday night, had attempted to speak with Sacheao to have him surrender.

Past midnight, the police said a felony warrant for his arrest was obtained by law enforcers after he was determined to be a danger to the public.

Saechao is accused of shooting his wife last Thursday as she tried to enter their residence. The wife suffered injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Police said that during a pause in their activity against Saechao from early Friday morning, he posted messages on social media indicating he might be suicidal.

In its latest advisory, police said the shelter-in-place order for the Sherman Acres neighborhood remains in effect.

Both directions of Monument Boulevard, from Contra Costa Boulevard to Mohr Lane, are also still closed.

But eastbound traffic on Monument to Burskirk is already open, as well as the northbound and southbound of Interstate Highway 680 offramps to Monument Boulevard although with limited access, police said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.