Pleasant Hill police make second arrest in 2004 cold case

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Police in Pleasant Hill announced Wednesday the arrest of a man in connection to a deadly home invasion robbery at an apartment in 2004.

The suspect, identified as Tyson Moorehead, successfully avoided arrest for 15 years, until police took him into custody Tuesday in Stockton.

Moorehead and and an accomplice, Kenneth York, were identified as suspects in the case in 2008.

Police say the victim, Michael Merlin Fidler, was shot and killed in May of 2004 at his Pleasant Hill apartment during a drug-related home invasion.

The first break in the case didn’t come until August 2008 with York’s arrest.

York was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the man’s death, but is now awaiting a new trial after an appeal.

Police have not detailed the circumstances surrounding Moorehead’s arrest or how officers tracked him down.

He is now in the county jail on a homicide and robbery charge for his suspected role in the 2004 home invasion.

Police are expected to address the case publicly Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Police Department.