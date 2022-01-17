Pleasant Hill police ask public for help finding 15-year-old boy

Pleasant Hill police are asking for help to find Brandon Abbett, 15, who vanished sometime between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasant Hill Police Department)

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) – Officers in Pleasant Hill are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing, police said on Monday.

Brandon Abbett is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Investigators believe Brandon vanished sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who has information about Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities and refer to the Pleasant Hill Police Department case number 22-174.

