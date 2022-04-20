PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco resident was arrested Tuesday in Pleasant Hill after officers spotted a “suspicious” car with a stolen license place, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department’s Facebook page. Inside the suspect vehicle, police found a loaded ghost gun with a high capacity magazine, along with stolen property and drugs.

The arrest was made around 7 p.m. at the Crossroads Shopping Center (which notably has a Dick’s Sporting Goods and a Kohl’s). The suspect from San Francisco was not identified by police.

Police made the arrest in front of a Dick’s Sporting Goods and DSW Shoes (Pleasant Hill Police Department)

The Crossroads Shopping Center is located at 2314 Monument Blvd, which is right off Highway 680. San Francisco is roughly 30 miles away from Pleasant Hill.