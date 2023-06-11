(BCN) — Pleasant Hill police successfully recovered a woman’s stolen jewelry after it was pawned, announced authorities on Thursday.

Police first responded to reports of a woman’s bag being stolen on Maxine Drive on June 4. The woman said she put her bag into her car, parked in a driveway and quickly stepped away. When she returned to her car, her bag that contained her wedding ring and earrings was stolen, said police.

Thanks to the help of neighbors and home security cameras, detectives were able to develop a suspect lead and obtain a search warrant for a suspect’s house in Martinez. Police said they found the bag at the suspect’s house, but the jewelry was already pawned.

Police said they were able to track down the jewelry and retrieve the items.

