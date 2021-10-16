Pleasant Hill police search for man involved in violent stabbing

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police are looking for a man involved in a violent stabbing last week, authorities said.

On Oct. 13, police responded to the 3000 block of Putnam Boulevard to investigate a reported stabbing in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed the victim and two friends were skateboarding in the area when the suspect vehicle drove by twice and threw eggs at them.

The victim threw an item at the suspect vehicle and caused damage, officials said.

At that time, three people got out of the suspect vehicle and chased after the victim. The victim was then attacked and stabbed multiple times by the driver of the suspect vehicle.

The suspects fled the area in their vehicle and were last seen driving southbound on Putnam Boulevard into Walnut Creek.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model white 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with a sunroof and damage to the right front passenger widow or the right front windshield.

The assault suspect is described as 5-foot-8 white man, husky build, late teens or early 20s with shorter dirty blond hair.

A composite sketch of the stabbing suspect was created.

Residents near Putnam Boulevard between Oak Park Boulevard and Geary Road are encouraged to contact Pleasant Hill police if you have exterior video camera footage that may have captured images of the suspect vehicle.