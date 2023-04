Image of Krysta Candler from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

(KRON) — The Pleasant Hill Police Department is searching for a teen who went missing Friday evening.

Krysta Candler did not come home from school on Friday and may be headed toward Martinez, police said.

Candler is 5 feet tall, 102 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and a school backpack.

Anyone who sees Candler or knows where she is is asked to call Pleasant Hill police at (925) 288-4600.