(KRON) — Last Monday, a 14-year-old boy was injured in a fireworks explosion on a walkway near Pleasant Hill Middle School where the boy is a student, the Pleasant Hill Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. The boy suffered “significant” injuries to his hand after the detonation of a firework around 3:05 p.m. on April 17 at the walkway near 2800 Contra Costa Boulevard.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find the unidentified suspect (pictured below) responsible for the teen’s injuries from the detonation of the firework. The suspect is described as a man 18-22 years old, 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds.

Police later discovered that the fireworks were found on the ground at the middle school a day earlier on Sunday when school was not in session, the release said. The suspect placed the fireworks in an outdoor hallway and lit the firework, but it did not explode. After leaving the device on campus, the suspect left the campus.

Surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the unexploded illegal firework at Pleasant Hill Middle School’s campus can be viewed in the player above.

The firework left on campus was found by the middle school student who then removed the device from school premises. According to police, while standing on a walkway outside of school, the student lit the device, and it detonated in his hand.

He was then taken to Children’s Hospital in Oakland by ambulance to treat non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Pleasant Hill police said anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact 925-288-4688.