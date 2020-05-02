Pleasant Hill preschool struggles to stay open amid pandemic

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A preschool in Pleasant Hill is struggling to stay open because more than half of its staff has decided to stay home.

Many of the teachers are making more money not working than they would if they were in the classroom.

“We said, ‘hey, we need you back,’ and they said, ‘I’m not comfortable coming back until shelter in place is up. I want to come back but only after shelter in place is up,’ right, because then their money stops,” Michelle Grant-Groves said.

Michelle Grant-Groves is the executive director of Center of Gravity, a STEM-based preschool in Pleasant Hill.

More than half of her students are children of essential workers.

She’s been able to keep the school open during the shelter in place for those parents, but she’s unsure how much longer they’ll be able to operate.

“We had this week, yesterday in fact, three staff come to us and say I can’t do it anymore,” Grant-Groves said.

Grant-Groves says more than half her staff is taking temporary leave, collecting unemployment and the extra $600 check through the Cares Act — and that money is more than what they would make teaching.

She wishes she could pay her staff more, or be able to add hazard pay — but she says she can’t.

“Can we recover from this without some sort of economic infusion,” she said. “I don’t know.”

According to the Employment Development Department’s website, you are eligible for benefits even if you choose to stay home from work at this time.

Grant-Groves says she can’t compete with the state and federal government’s incentives and may have to close if the shelter in place is extended through June.

She has applied to several loans and grants but says without the staff, she’s unable to keep her doors open to provide the care to the kids whose parents are providing essential services to you.

“They took a look at the constellation of their lives and their income opportunity and said as soon as this is over I’m ready to come back,” she said. “But if I can make more money right now and stay home and take care of family members then thats my choice.”

According to the Children’s Council of San Francisco, most childcare providers — who are mostly women — struggle to make ends meet, even during the best of circumstances.

During the recession of 2008, between 10 to 40 percent of home-based child care sites in Bay Area counties closed permanently.

The Children’s Council of San Francisco says their fear is that if society doesn’t step up quickly, we may see similar or even greater damage to our fragile child care infrastructure.

