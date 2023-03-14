PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Pleasant Hill has a new police chief, the city manager announced Monday. Former Interim Chief Scott Vermillion will replace former Chief Bryan Hill, who retired in November. Vermillion was chosen after an extensive search process, City Manager June Catalano said in the announcement.

Vermillion has been in law enforcement for 25 years, beginning with the Calistoga Police Department in 1997. He joined the Pleasant Hill Police Department in 2000 and was promoted to corporal in 2004 and sergeant in 2008. In 2015, Vermillion became a lieutenant, serving as both an operations commander and support services division commander.

In 2020, Vermillion became captain and served as second-in-command to Chief Hill. He also attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

In addition to helping develop the city’s emergency preparedness plan and facilitating emergency operation center meetings, Vermillion has served as assistant SWAT team commander, defensive tactics instructor, field training officer and K9 program coordinator.

