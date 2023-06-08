PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Jewelry was returned to a woman on Thursday after it was stolen from her car days before, the Pleasant Hill Police Department said. A wedding ring considered to be a family heirloom was among the items taken.

Lauren Albert says she was packing for a trip on Saturday when her luggage was taken from her driveway. Police said she loaded the bag into her car and briefly went inside. That’s when the items were taken.

When Albert and her family arrived at their destination, they realized their belongings were gone.

“We thought we left it in the house. We checked with neighbors, then we saw the surveillance video,” said Albert.

The wedding ring and diamond earrings recently given to Albert by her husband were in the luggage. The earrings were a gift to celebrate the birth of the family’s twins.

She says the wedding ring has been in her family since the 1950s. She took it off to not scratch the newborn twins.

“It has been in the family for generations and is irreplaceable,” Albert said Tuesday. “My wish is to get my bag back. I am hopeful about that.”

Fortunately for Albert, police tracked down a suspect and served a search warrant at their Martinez home on Thursday. The bag was recovered at the home, and detectives recovered the jewelry at a local pawn shop.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police say the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will decide on possible charges.