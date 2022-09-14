PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD.

“After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent tweet from Pleasanton PD. “Shelter in place has been lifted.”





Photos: KRON4/Philippe Djegal

The situation was not a hostage situation, according to an earlier tweet. It started as a domestic disturbance and the victim is reportedly safe.