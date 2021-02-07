Pleasanton fans watch Super Bowl outside due to Pandemic

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Super Bowl fans in the East Bay took their festivities outside, complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

One sports bar set up televisions for outdoor viewing of the big game.

Sunshine Saloon just opened for outdoor dining one week ago when state and regional health orders were lifted.

“We moved outside. We have spacing on the tables right there. All our employees all have their masks on. They’re all washing their hands, and making sure that everything gets to the customers properly,” Owner Bob Rossi said.

Health officials have been expressing concern that Super Bowl gatherings could become super spreader events.



They said businesses must continue to take every precaution to prevent transmission, especially when people eat and drink without masks and mix outside of their household.

Diners KRON4 spoke to said they are staying in their ‘social bubble.’

“We enjoy downtown Pleasanton where they are social distancing and eating outside,” one customer said.

The crowd at Sunshine Saloon appeared to be following guidelines and keeping their distance.