Pleasanton man arrested in connection with sports bar stabbing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (BCN) – Police arrested 29-year-old Pleasanton resident Ronald Ferrari in connection with a stabbing that took place early Sunday morning at the Sports Page Bar and Grill in Mountain View, officials said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoreline Boulevard, near the intersection of Plymouth Street, for reports of man who had been stabbed.

According to the callers, the suspect walked away from the scene, and security officers were following him on foot, police said.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from East Palo Alto, was taken to a local hospital with one stab wound to his upper body, police said. He is expected to survive.

A police dog, Thor, found the knife that was used in the stabbing and discarded by the suspect.

Ferrari was located by police and detained without incident, officials said. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

An investigation into what led to the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hommountainview.gov.