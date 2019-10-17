Pleasanton police officer dies after battling cancer

PLEASANTON (KRON) – The Pleasanton Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who died on Tuesday after a one-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The department says Kyle Henricksen, 36, had a courageous battle.

“Kyle left us all with a sense of awe and amazement in his courageous and remarkable fight, defying odds and exhibiting amazing strength with a smile he shared so easily and so frequently with others. Kyle touched us all in ways that we will be forever grateful. Now we reflect on our time with Kyle as a gift in each of our lives,” Chief David Spiller said.

The 36-year-old worked for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for three years before joining the Pleasanton Police Department in 2009.

He leaves behind his wife and their four children.