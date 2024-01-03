(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection to a “sexually-related investigation,” the Pleasanton Police Department said on social media. The person was wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt, black pants and a New Era baseball cap.

A video posted by the Pleasanton police shows the person of interest (below). The images were captured on Dec. 1, 2023.

(Pleasanton Police Department)

It appears the person of interest was last seen inside a store. Pleasanton police did not specify what store.

PPD did not reveal what the investigation specifically entails. No other information about the case was available. The department says anyone with information about the person of interest should contact 925-931-5170.