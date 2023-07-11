(KRON) — A suspect who allegedly stole a package off someone’s porch in Pleasanton last week has been arrested, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. Officers responded to the call, which took place on July 7 at around 12:12 p.m., according to the time stamp in the surveillance video (watch in the player above).

The victim cooperated with officers and security footage was provided. Pleasanton PD officers were able to quickly track down the “porch pirate,” they said. Within just hours, the suspect was located in a local parking lot.

He was positively identified and the stolen packaged was recovered. The porch pirate was arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail, police said.

Pleasanton PD recommends that residents register their security cameras to assist with potential investigations.