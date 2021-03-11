Pleasanton school district opens for in-person learning

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – All schools in the Pleasanton Unified School District are back open for in-person instruction.

This is possible because Alameda County is back in the state’s less restrictive red tier.

Elementary school students were already in hybrid learning but now middle and high school students are back on campus.

Smaller class sizes, masks, and very little personal interaction, and yet, students who have chosen to head back to campus at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton will take it.

They say it beats being cooped up in their rooms all day but add the new environment will require time to adjust.

“My whole memories of high school are like, you know, the old way, and it’s kind of weird because it’s practically deserted at school. So, it’s like weird, and there’s barely any people in class,” senior Celeste said.

Atheeth Rabikrishman says he just feels fortunate that he does not have to spend his entire freshman year held up inside at home.

He finally got his first day on a high school campus out of the way.

“I’m pretty happy — you know, change it up a bit, you know, being online for so long,” Rabikrishman said.

Principal Josh Butterfield says about 50-percent of the student body will finish the year with hybrid instruction, returning to campus in-person two days a week.

Those who have chosen to remain in distance learning full-time will receive instruction at the same time.

“Our teachers are working on a concurrent instruction model. So, they are live on Zoom with their at-home learners, and then providing the in-person support for our hybrid learners at the same time,” Butterfield said.

Pleasanton Unified School District Superintendent Dr. David Haglund says overall, 55-percent of the district’s students have chosen hybrid learning.

“But it varies from school to school. So, I think our Foothill High School is probably the lowest number at about 35-percent. And, Valley View Elementary School is the highest return at about 75-percent,” Haglund said.

“It’s still a lot of adjusting,” junior Emma Morris said.

Students believe this learning model will continue for the rest of this academic year but hope to be in class full-time by fall.