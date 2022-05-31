PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, students at Pleasanton’s Hart Middle School took time to honor the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. While walking away from their third period classes on Tuesday, hundreds of students rallied to show support for the victims.

“It’s time to take a stand. Write a letter to your local politicians. Use your social media platform to spread awareness,” eighth-grader Ayana Hasan said in front of students.

The rally was put together by Hasan. She said she was horrified by what happened in Texas.

“When I realized that the 19 people killed were all elementary schoolers (two teachers were also killed) and a couple of years ago that could have been me… it could still be me because the world isn’t a safe place with guns,” she said.

Hasan said she also felt it was important to hold the event because she noticed that after the shooting, many of her classmates failed to really connect with what had happened. They didn’t seem to take it seriously.

“There were just people who were jaded and just, you know, they felt like nothing about it and, honestly, their feelings, it’s valid,” she said. “This is the new norm at this point. I mean, you’re expecting a mass shooting everyday with the statistics that we have right now. And that shouldn’t be the case.”

Hasan admitted that she’s just a kid. There’s not much she can do, and she really hopes that adults will be the ones who step up and make the changes necessary to keep this from happening again.