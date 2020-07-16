Coronavirus: The Latest

Plexiglass business booming for San Leandro’s Mr. Plastics amid pandemic

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mr. Plastics has been in business in San Leandro for 35 years and since the coronavirus hit, they’ve been providing Plexiglass to businesses to help slow the spread of the virus.

They are now working with schools that are preparing for the fall.

Mr. Plastics President Mike Adelson joined KRONon Thursday to discuss the kind of work they’ve been doing.

You can watch the full interview above.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News