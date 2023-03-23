(KRON) — Pliny the Younger will be available on tap and in bottles starting on Friday March 24, according to a post on the Russian River Brewing Company website. Pliny the Younger will be available at the brewery’s Santa Rosa and Windsor pubs from March 24 through April 6, 2023, the brewery said.

This will mark the second year in a row the brewery has released the coveted IPA on a spring date. In 2022, Russian River Brewing was forced to postpone the beer’s usual February release due to a lack of staffing stemming from COVID.

Moving the Pliny the Younger release date back ended up “being a happy accident,” according to the brewery. “Not only were we more prepared, but the weather was better and the days longer.”

The brewery said releasing the beer in March was also helpful for their overall production schedule and many of those polled in an Economic Impact survey preferred the new date.

The Santa Rosa and Windsor brew pubs are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the dates Pliny the Younger is available. In past years, lines generally have started forming in the early morning hours, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., particularly on weekends, the brewery said.

Once guests enter the pub, they will be given a wristband with four pull-tabs that can be redeemed for the ability to purchase three 10 oz. pours and two bottles of Pliny the Younger. There is a limit of three draft Youngers per guest, the brewery said.