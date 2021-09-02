Point Reyes National Seashore considers doubling fees

Point Reyes and Drakes Bay from Sky Campground with forested ridges in the foreground and the Pacific Ocean in the distance on January 3, 2012 in Marin County, Calif. (National Park Service (NPS) via Bay City News)

(BCN) — Point Reyes National Seashore is considering doubling camping fees in 2022 to put more money toward improving visitor facilities.

The current prices for campgrounds and boat-in sites range between $20 to $100 per night, depending on the size of the group. In the proposed increase, prices would increase to $40 to $100 per night. In a statement, officials with the national park said such prices would bring Point Reyes National Seashore’s rates closer to other similar parks without affecting business at nearby private campgrounds.

The proposed areas for improvement include better campground maintenance, upgrading toilets, picnic tables and food storage boxes and updating visitor signage throughout the park. The funds may also be used to purchase more park brochures, increase staffing and expand ranger-led education.

The park is soliciting public feedback through Oct. 1 on the proposed increases. Interested residents can find out more information about the proposal and comment online, or can mail feedback to Point Reyes National Seashore, 1 Bear Valley Road, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956.

