ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release.

Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found the suspect had fled but a man was on the ground with a knife wound in his chest. He was subsequently transported to a trauma center.

Officers pursued Hakeem Thomas, 29, through the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road, at which point he stopped running. Police tried to plead with Thomas to surrender and give up his knife.

After efforts to disarm Thomas failed, officers used “a less lethal projectile as a distraction device,” leading him to drop the knife and surrender.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and pray for his speedy recovery,” Antioch police stated in the press release. “Additionally, we would like to thank all the community members and first responders who assisted.”