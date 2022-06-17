OAKLAND (KRON) – Five people were shot last night in downtown Oakland, police confirmed with KRON4 at 8:29 a.m. Friday.

The shooting was just before 10:30 p.m. last night in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers of the Oakland Police Department. Two adults were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, a male and a female. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene, and the female is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

“Shortly after, three additional adult male victims arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wound(s),” Rodgers stated. “Through the preliminary investigation, it was determined the additional three victims sustained their wounds during the shooting that occurred on 14th Street. Investigators from the Oakland Police Department Homicide Division responded to the scene and began the follow-up investigation. The decedents name is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.