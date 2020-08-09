Police: 1 dead, another injured in early morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – One person died and another was injured after a shooting in Oakland just after midnight on Sunday, according to the police department.

Officials say around 12:19 a.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 8600 block of Holly Street.

Police officers arrived to find two men — One suffering from a gunshot wound and another was suffering minor injuries.

The first man was provided medical attention on scene but was later pronounced dead.

The other man was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Homicide investigators arrived on the scene and continue to investigate what led to the apparent shooting.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (510) 238-3821.

