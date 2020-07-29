Police: 10-year-old boy dies after collision with delivery vehicle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – A 10-year-old boy has died after a collision involving a delivery vehicle on Tuesday in Lafayette, according to the police department.
Around 12:48 p.m. the collision between a pedestrian and vehicle was reported.
Officers responded to Merriewood Drive near the Lafayette Community Park.
Police say the boy was riding his bicycle when someone driving a delivery vehicle collided with him.
The boy was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
His identity has not been released at this time.
The delivery driver remained on scene and was interviewed by police.
If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (925) 283-3680.
No other details have been released at this time.
