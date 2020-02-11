Police: $10,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Brentwood Ulta

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested Monday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfume and beauty products from Ulta in Brentwood.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Monday to the Ulta Beauty in the Streets of Brentwood Shopping Center where three women had allegedly stolen $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Police later tracked down the suspects, who fled the store, at the intersection of Shady Willow Lane and Lone Tree Way.

The driver of the suspects’ car collided with an officer’s patrol car before leaving the area again, according to authorities.

Officers then found the car at Slatten Ranch Road, where the suspects ran from police on foot.

With the help of Antioch and Oakley police, three women and a man, the suspected driver of the car, were taken into custody.

The four suspects were identified by Brentwood police as Keilaysha Usher, 24, of Oakland, Talmika Bates, 24, of Hayward, Ramiah Armstrong, 22, of Richmond and Adrian Benton Jr., 21, of Richmond.

They’re now being held in the Martinez Detention Facility, according to police.

Latest Stories: