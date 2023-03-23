(KRON) — An 11-year-old Fairfield girl suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning when she was struck by a suspected DUI driver, police said.

Witnesses told police that the girl was walking in a crosswalk at 8 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet sedan in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Blossom Avenue.

“From the interview, evidence and investigation, the driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote.

Police identified the driver as Elena Lindsey McGraw-Ogans, 32, of Fairfield. Children were inside Ogans’ sedan at the time of the accident, police said.

She was arrested for felony DUI resulting in injury in connection to the crash, as well as child endangerment, because her passengers were children, according to FPD. Ogans was booked into a Solano County Jail.

FPD wrote, “We, again, implore drivers to abide by traffic laws, especially around schools, near crosswalks and in the neighborhoods surrounding them. Never, ever drive impaired. It takes nothing to observe traffic laws and doing so could potentially save a life.”

The injured girl is currently in a hospital.

FPD continued, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this little girl, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts as well.”