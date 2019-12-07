Police: 15-year-old boy charged in Brentwood shooting

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – Brentwood police officers responded to reports of a shooting in Brentwood Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers arrived to the 5000 block of Balfour Road where they found a 15-year-old boy suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say there was some sort of altercation between the 15-year-old boy and another person.

The boy tried to shoot the other person, but ended up shooting himself in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was charged with the shooting and booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Detention Facility charged with assault with a deadly weapon, per officials.

He was the only shooter.

Police say the shooting does not appear to have been random and that there is no threat to the public.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.