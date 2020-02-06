Police: 18-year-old arrested for killing mother in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after telling police he killed his mother at their home in Concord.

The man called police dispatch at 9 p.m. and said he killed his mother at a home on the 3000 block of Treat Boulevard.

Police arrived and found the man waiting outside.

He was arrested and officers found the victim deceased inside the home.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the homicide or how the woman was killed.