Police: 18-year-old intentionally drove SUV onto sidewalk striking 4 teens in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after crashing into four pedestrians in their early teens on Saturday evening, according to the Burlingame Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Omeed Adibi of San Mateo.

Around 5:21 p.m. officers received a report of a car collision involving an SUV and four pedestrians at Howard Avenue and Clarendon Road.

First responders arrived to find four victims in their early teens, two suffering from major injuries and two with moderate injuries.

Adibi had fled the scene after the collision but witnesses tracked him to the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue.

Other responding officers arrived at Burlingame Avenue to arrest the suspect.

The two victims with major injuries were taken to Stanford Hospital and the two with moderate injuries were taken to San Francisco General Hospital.

Police say the four victims are from the City of San Mateo.

Adibi was arrested for felony hit-and-run and attempted homicide.

A preliminary investigation shows Adibi intentionally drove his SUV onto the sidewalk hitting the teens.

The motive for the collision remains unknown.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (650) 777-4100.

Latest Posts: