Police: 2 arrested for attempted murder following Mission District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two attempted murder suspects have been arrested following an incident that occurred in San Francisco’s Mission District early September, according to authorities.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, around 1 a.m., two suspects approached a group of people gathered near the 300 block of South Van Ness Avenue.

One of the suspects allegedly fired two shots into the group of people. A man was shot in the upper torso.

Both suspects fled the scene in an SUV.

Through surveillance video and witness statements, SFPD investigators were able to identify the suspects.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 around 2:15 p.m., the getaway driver, 26-year-old Oakland resident Jarillo esteban showed up for h is pre-scheduled probation appointment at San Francisco’s Hall of Justice.

Jarillo was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on attempted murder, assault with a firearm, engaging in criminal gang activity and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The following week, on Dec. 2 around 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Brannan Street to meet with the second suspect and his attorney regarding his surrender.

Daly City resident Tony Castillo, 22, was placed under arrest. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on attempted murder, assault with a firearm, engaging in criminal gang activity, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.