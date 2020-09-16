Police: 2 dead in San Jose shooting, 3 others injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been killed in a shooting in San Jose on Tuesday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. officials responded to the area of the 600 block of South 8th Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a total of five people had been shot.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Three injured victims were taken to a hospital to receive medical attention. At this time, their condition is unknown.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Authorities say South 8th Street between Reed and Margaret, and Reed Street between South 7th and South 9th are closed as of 11 p.m.

Police remain on the scene.

Units currently at the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 8th Street. 5 persons shot, 2 are deceased. We will provide updates when available. pic.twitter.com/4DzJlWev4H — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) September 16, 2020

Check back for more details as this is developing.

Latest Stories