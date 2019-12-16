Police: 2 teens arrested for shoplifting, pepper spraying officers in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — San Bruno Police officers responded to reports of loss prevention officers being pepper-sprayed by shoplifters Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 2:24 p.m., police arrived to the 1100 block of El Camino Real where two loss prevention officers were reportedly pepper sprayed after trying to stop two shoplifters.

It was discovered that a female teen and male teens had stolen items from the store and fled the scene after pepper spraying the two officers.

The male, a 16-year-old Bay Point resident and the female, a 17-year-old San Francisco resident, were quickly located nearby and arrested without incident.

The stolen property and pepper spray were recovered, per officials.

Both suspects were arrested for robbery and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall in San Mateo.