Police: 2 teens arrested in San Francisco strong-arm robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police officers have made arrests following a strong-arm robbery that occurred Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area of Green Street and Mason Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday regarding a person screaming for help.

Upon arrival, officers located a 63-year-old woman who had just been robbed.

Two suspects reportedly grabbed the woman and dragged her along the ground.

The suspects fled on foot.

Other officers from Central Station responded to the area and located two male teens who matched the suspects’ descriptions at Mason Street and Filbert Street.

After investigating, both teens were identified as the suspects in the robbery.

Property belonging to the victim, including a cell phone, tote bag and laptop were recovered from the scene.

Kevin Andrew Perry, 18, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on robbery and conspiracy charges.

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on robbery and conspiracy charges.

Officials say although arrests have been made, the case remains an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.