Police: 21-year-old man shot, killed in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pittsburg are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man Friday night.

Authorities responded to the area of Crestview Drive and Alta Vista Circle after receiving reports of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the man but was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators have determined that the victim was in the park across from Alta Vista Circle.

That is when authorities say an unidentified person approached him and fired shots.

Police say the suspect ran and fled the scene in a compact car.

If you have any information or security camera footage in the area, police ask you to call their Tip Line at (925) 252-4040.

