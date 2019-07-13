Police: 23-year-old man arrested for $1,200 champagne theft

VACAVILLE (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested at his Dixon home for allegedly stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from Nugget Markets, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Officers arrested Michael Robert Karr on Thursday for the case that began in late June.

Police say a wine steward from Nugget Markets noticed multiple high-end bottles missing from a display case.

The associate didn’t think that many bottles had been sold, therefore, asking his store manager to check the surveillance footage.

Officials say the manager noticed a man grab three tote bags and pick out 14 bottles of champagne on June 25 around 7:37 p.m.

The man, later identified as Karr, walked out of the store without paying for the bottles, according to authorities.

Photos of Karr were sent to multiple law enforcement agencies across Northern California.

The Elk Grove Police Department recognized Karr as the man arrested the same day, only a few hours earlier.

Officials say he had stolen from a hobby shop in Elk Grove.

23-year-old Dixon resident, Michael Robert Karr (Vacaville Police Department)

Authorities say Karr had been cited and released, which police say is a common practice across the country for a misdemeanor offense.

After comparing surveillance images, law enforcement officers confirmed that it was the same man, and was wearing the same outfit in both thefts.

An arrest warrant was obtained and charged him for the theft.

Karr was booked into Solano County Jail with bail set at $35,000.