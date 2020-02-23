Police: 24-year-old arrested for stabbing victim multiple times in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested for a stabbing that left one person hospitalized on Friday night, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police say 24-year-old Jacob Travis broke into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend located on Gregory Street.

Several people were inside and Travis, who had a knife, started a fight with one of them.

Authorities say Travis stabbed the victim multiple times trying to kill him.

When police arrived, Travis had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for stab wounds in the back of his head, neck, and two in his back.

The victim is expected to fully recover, according to hospital officials.

Around 1 a.m. the next morning, Travis was spotted in the area of Pennsylvania and Tabor Avenues.

A witness provided the suspect’s description and details as officers arrived to the area.

Travis was located and arrested after trying to flee from the police.

Travis has been booked into jail for attempted murder and burglary.

Police say this is ‘an example of how the community and the police department can work together to help make our city safer.’