Police: 3 arrested for 10 grams of suspected meth in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – Vallejo Police officers approached a car Wednesday evening that was stopped for various California vehicle code violations, according to authorities.

The car was stopped in the 200 block of Arkansas Street in Vallejo, with three people inside.

During the investigation, one of the three people reportedly attempted to hide a firearm from officers.

More than 10 grams of suspected meth was also found in the car.

All three suspects were arrested and another firearm was taken off of the streets from a person who was prohibited from carrying the firearm, per officials.

No identities and no additional information has been released by police.