Police: 3 juveniles arrested following home invasion robbery in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — Three armed robbery suspects were arrested in Union City Thursday night, according to the Union City Police Department.

Just after midnight, Union City Police Officers were dispatched to a 911 call for help from a home on I Street, near Railroad Avenue.

A family was sleeping when three masked robbers carrying firearms entered the home.

The father of the family was on the couch when he realized the burglars were inside.

The father quickly ran upstairs and locked his family in the master bedroom.

The three suspects followed and kicked the bedroom door open, demanding money from the family at gunpoint.

After stealing several items, the suspects left the home.

Responding officers saw the suspects leave in a car and began to chase them.

After a short chase, the suspects crashed into a fire hydrant on Tidewater Drive.

All three suspects left the car and fled on foot.

Two of the suspects were caught by officers.

Officers used a drone to locate the final suspect, who was hiding in a bush in a nearby home.

The three suspects, who are all juveniles, were taken into custody.

Two are 17 years old and one is 16 years old.