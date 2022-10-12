UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, the Union City Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2500 Medallion Drive for a report of a fight on Monday around 7:45 a.m. Police said the suspects forced a 28-year-old male victim into the trunk of a car and drove him away.

Detectives then learned the victim ended up at a local hospital. The victim said he was beaten unconscious and woke up at the bottom of a creek.

A good Samaritan found the victim and dropped him off at a nearby hospital, according to police. The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle used in the kidnapping was taken from a carjacking incident earlier that Monday in Fremont. The three suspects (pictured above) involved in this case were identified as Fremont resident Kenneth Hayes, 38, transient Tyler Perea, 21, and Fremont resident Anthony Lankford, 22.

It is unknown at this time what specific charges each suspect is facing. Police said anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at Angelaf@unioncity.org or 510-675-5227.

The Newark Police Department and Fremont Police Department assisted with this case.