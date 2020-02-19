Police: 3 men hospitalized following assault at Santa Rosa Transit Mall

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were hospitalized following an assault at the Downtown Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the mall at 500 Second Street around 6:17 p.m. following reports of an assault.

Police arrived to find three men suffering serious injuries.

The victim’s identities will not be released due to the violent nature of the attack.

Authorities say seven or eight unknown adult suspects approached the three victims.

One of the suspects had a golf club and struck the victims multiple times, police say.

Following the attack, the suspects fled the scene toward Santa Rosa Avenue where some of them got into an older model white sedan.

Police describe one suspect as a dark-skinned man with black hair and a black beard. He was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

A second suspect was described as an unknown race, an adult man with black hair and was wearing a white or gray sweatshirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information on the incident, police ask you to contact them at (707) 543-3590.

