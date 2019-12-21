Police: 3 suspects arrested for stealing packages in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A San Ramon resident contacted the San Ramon Police Department Thursday evening to report that a woman had just stolen a package from her porch, according to authorities.

The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect and the car she left in.

An officer found the suspect vehicle, which had three people inside.

The car was searched and all the items from the stolen packages were found. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was also found in the car.

All three suspects were arrested and taken to jail, police say.